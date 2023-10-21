Ministry of Culture to organise music and theatre festival Victory

21 October 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Culture will organise a music and theatre festival "Victory" for November 8 - Victory Day from October 22 to November 8 this year, referring to the Ministry, the "Victory" festival will continue with a series of events dedicated to the historic victory in a number of cultural centres of Ganja and Sumgayit cities, Ismayilli, Bilasuvar, Sabirabad, Khachmaz districts, as well as Baku city, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the festival, colourful programmes with participation of creative groups and soloists, a concert consisting of symphonic works and vocal-choral numbers dedicated to our historical victory of our composers, performances dedicated to the glorious victory in the Patriotic War, a mugham evening and other cultural events are planned.

It is planned to invite representatives of district community, families of martyrs and veterans to the mentioned events, and children of martyrs and veterans will be invited as spectators to the performances held in Azerbaijan State Children Philharmonic Society and Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre.

