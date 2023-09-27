Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation, Kyrgyz National University sign MoC [PHOTOS]

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Kyrgyz National University named after Yusuf Balasagun have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Kyrgyzstan.

The document was signed by President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and Rector of Kyrgyz National University Tolobek Abdyrakhmanov, Azernews reports.

The document envisages the opening of the "Turkish Heritage Center" and "Journalism Center of Turkic-Speaking Countries" at the Kyrgyz National University.

Within the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva and Tolobek Abdyrakhmanov discussed the prospects of cooperation between the foundation and the Kyrgyz National University towards promoting the centuries-old values of the Turkic peoples.

The sides hailed the signing of MoU as an important step towards the beginning of effective partnership and mutual realization of common goals.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, as well as Kyrgyz representatives of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Mirbek Karibayev and Nazgul Omurzakova also took part in the meeting.

Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

---

