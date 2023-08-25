Elchin Azizov thrills audience at Caspian Seasons Int'l Festival of Classical Art [PHOTOS]

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Elchin Azizov has thrilled the audience at the third Caspian Seasons International Festival of Classical Art.

The festival was solemnly opened with a gala concert on the Cathedral Square of the Astrakhan Kremlin, bringing together the stars of the world scene, Azernews reports.

Soloist of the Russian Bolshoi Theater Elchin Azizov, Russian Honored Artist Ildar Abdrazakov, soloist of the Mariinsky Opera Company Olga Pudova, Iranian composer and musician Mehdi Hosseini, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, soloist of the Astana Opera Theater Nurlan Bekmukhambetov and Honored Artist of Turkmenistan Leyli Okdirova totally fascinated the listeners.

They were accompanied by the Caspian States Symphony Orchestra, which includes more than 60 musicians from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. The orchestra performed under the baton of well-known conductor Mikhail Golikov.

The artists of the Astrakhan Dance Theater made the concert even more spectacular. The guests were also presented with a unique multimedia show using modern technologies.

The scenery, 3D projections, the play of light and sound merged together, created a wonderful atmosphere. In addition, stage fountains were used for the first time at the event.

From 25 to 28 August, Azerbaijani tar player Arslan Novrasli will give concert in Astrakhan State Philharmonic

The Astrakhan Philharmonic will host concerts, in which Azerbaijani tarist Arslan Novrasli will also take part. The festival will run until September 6th.

