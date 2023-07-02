Next performance to be played within Guest Theater project [PHOTO]

2 July 2023 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Sumgayit State Drama Theater of Baku will perform "Ojak" for theater lovers. The play will be performed within the framework of the "Guest Theater" (Qonaq Teatr) project, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Union of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan.

AZERNEWS reports, citing local media that the work of the well-known Turkish writer Turkut Ozakman was staged by the chief director of the theater, People's Artist Firudin Maharramov. In the context of the tragedy of a family living in turmoil, society, time and human problems form the plot line.

The theater informed that the performance of the Sumgayit theater, participating in the festival organized by the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers, will take place on July 3 at the Actor's House.

