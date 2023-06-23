Khatai Arts Center looks forward young artists

23 June 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center is looking forward young artists. The center has started the acceptance of artworks for the art competition "Colors of my childhood emotions", Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to increase the public interest in the fine arts.

The event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijani Artists' Union, the State Picture Gallery and Khatai Arts Center within Year of Heydar Aliyev.

Professional artists and amateurs over the age of 18 can participate. To participate, you need to send a photo of your work to the email address [email protected], indicating the title of the work, the artist's first and last name, year of birth, profession and contact numbers.

The artists can join the competition with their drawings created in childhood.

Applications will be accepted until October 5, 2023.

The artists whose works are included in the exhibition will be awarded certificates.

Media partners of the event are Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz