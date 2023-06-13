Azerbaijan represented at Annecy Int'l Animation Film Festival [PHOTOS]

13 June 2023 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani animation authors have attended the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, which is the world's largest and oldest animation festival.

Taking place from June 11 to 17, the festival brings together 15 640 viewers from 103 countries.

The festival will also feature an international premiere of the short animation film "Hadis".

The animated short film “Hadis” is dedicated to the memory of 22-year-old Azerbaijani Turk, Hadis Najafi, and to all those fighting against gender, ethnic, and cultural discrimination in Iran. Najafi was murdered by Iranian security forces on September 21, 2022, and is now revered as a symbol of Azerbaijani resistance and ethnic struggle in Iran.

Notably, “Hadis” has been included in the Official Selection of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. In this year’s competition, “Hadis” was selected from among 3300 films from 112 countries. Moreover, only 71 films were selected for the “Short films” category. Being selected for the Official Selection at Annecy is a significant achievement for the Azerbaijani film industry.

Directed by Nazrin Aghamaliyeva and produced by Rashid Aghamaliyev, “Hadis” follows a young woman who decides to fight for justice in an unjust world ruled symbolically by crows.

The film “Hadis” is produced by ANIMAFILM Studio with financial and idea support from the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California. The Azerbaijan Animation Association, Akinchi platform, and Skwigly Animation Magazine provided media support for the film.

Young animation director Ulviyya Mammadova is also participating in the Annecy festival. Her participation is made possible by winning the "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" award at the 5th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival with her film "White Fear." The sponsors of the award are the Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, French Institute in Azerbaijan, and the Annecy festival.

The 6th ANIMAFILM Festival themed “Women Rights”, will be held in Baku from 6 to 10 September 2023. The festival’s organizing committee encourages animation authors and animation studios to participate in the competition program. The deadline for entries is July 1, 2023. Entries can be submitted in local or international categories. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

---

