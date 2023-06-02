KamART Art Gallery holds exhibition timed to Children's Day [PHOTOS]

2 June 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

KamART Art Gallery has organized an exhibition "Let there always be me!" timed to International Children's Day.

The main purpose of the exhibition was to draw public attention to increasing the interest and development of children and youth in the visual arts, to identify talented young artists and support them, Azernews reports.

National Art Museum displayed 140 art works by 47 young artists aged 6 to 18. Many exhibitors are the winners and prize-winners of national and international art competitions in the USA, France, Italy, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Turkiye, Greece, Russia, Japan and other countries.

Well-known artists, including Arif Aziz, Agali Ibrahimov, Vugar Ali, Mir-Teymur Mammadov, Ziyadkhan Aliyev, as well as the director of the KamART gallery Kamala Jafarzade wished young talents further creative success.

The exhibition gave a vivid picture of the world of hobbies and interest of young talents, who reflect on the canvases the world around them, their fantasies, dreams and aspirations, culture and traditions of their native land. Colorful works, reflecting the voice of the inner world of young artists and their original creative thinking, were enthusiastically received by the guests of the event.

A film dedicated to KamART's fifth anniversary was premiered as part of the event. The film reflects the work done over the years on the development of students, their success in national and foreign drawing competitions, as well as achievements in the field of education.

In conclusion, doves were released into the sky as a symbol of peace. The exhibition will last until June 4.

