Gulnara Khalilova presents her collection at opening of Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2023 [PHOTOS]

Famous fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has demonstrated her fashion collection "Cizgi" at Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2023.

The opening of the 14th season of the fashion week took place at the Stone Chronicle Museum, Azernews reports.

Gulnara Khalilova's clothing collection was met with great interest and received a standing ovation.

Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center for Azerbaijan National Clothes. She is the member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners, Ph.D. in art history. The designer's collections have previously been successfully demonstrated at fashion Weeks and international events in the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia and other countries.

The program of the fashion week includes presentation of new collections, panel discussions, lectures and master classes.

Buyers, social media specialists, and experienced local and foreign couturiers will meet with graduates of specialized universities and aspiring designers, who will share the secrets of their success, as well as talk about how to develop and adapt to constantly changing consumer requirements.

Competition for young designers themed "Recycling" will also be held as part of the event.

