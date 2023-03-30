National Art Museum showcases Chinese art & culture [PHOTOS]

30 March 2023 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The National Art Museum has presented an exhibition, showcasing Chinese rich culture and art.

Many public and cultural figures attended the event, co-organized by the National Art Museum, and the Culture Ministry in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Director of National Art Museum Chingiz Farzaliyev welcomed the guests at the opening ceremony.

The museum director noted that through the exhibition, museum visitors can familiarize themselves with the rich collection of Chinese art. He stressed the art project aims to create the atmosphere of a Chinese traditional house.

In her speech, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min stressed that the project is another cultural bridge between the countries, which are connected by long-term friendship and fruitful cooperation.

The ambassador said that the exposition provides insight into Chinese culture, history, and traditions.

Speaking about the exhibition, the project coordinator Konul Rafiyeva said that the exhibition "Chinese Art from the collection of the Azerbaijani National Art Museum" continues the cycle of multicultural exhibitions of the large-scale museum project launched in 2016.

Next, the guests of the opening ceremony were invited to get acquainted with the museum exhibits. The exposition aroused great interest among the guests of the event.

Each exhibition hall recreates the interior of a living room of a Chinese house, decorated with figurines, calligraphic panels, porcelain vases, wooden furniture, paintings, and calligraphy on the walls.

The opening ceremony was followed by a concert program, where the students of the Azerbaijan University of Languages thrilled everyone with their performance.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov

