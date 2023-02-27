Azerbaijani artist presents his art works in Estonia [PHOTO]

27 February 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Guliyev has presented his art works in Tallinn, Estonia.

His personal exhibition was timed to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

The Khojaly massacre was the mass killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian forces and the 366th CIS regiment in the town of Khojaly on 26 February 1992.

As a result, 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the massacre, and 1,000 people were disabled.

Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Some 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

Apart from the exhibition, video materials about the Khojaly tragedy were shown on the big screen for 24 hours on the central streets of Tallinn. The exhibition attracted a huge amount of interested visitors.

Noting that, Rovshan Guliyev graduated from the Estonian Academy of Arts in Tallinn.

Through his art, Guliyev has been promoting Azerbaijan's cultural and historical heritage for 17 years.

