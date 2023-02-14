Pop singer Rilaya pays tribute to earthquake victims in Turkiye [VIDEO]

Azerbaijani singer Rilaya has paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The singer released a music video in memory of the earthquake victims. The song lyrics belong to Zahra Badalbayli, music is composed by Natalia Goncharova.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Furthermore, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in southeastern Turkiye.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to nearly 31,643. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye's several regions, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions in Turkiye.

---

