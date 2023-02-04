Xatai Arts Center displays colorful etude paintings [PHOTO]

4 February 2023 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Xatai Arts Center had displayed etude paintings under the Flowers project, Azernews reports.

The etude can be called an unfinished picture. This is a sketch of a future image.

The two-day project was co-organized by the Xatai Arts Center, the State Art Gallery, and the Union of Azerbaijani Artists with the support of the Culture Ministry to mark National Youth Day.

The exhibition united 31 both professional and amateur artists (15-29 years old), who created sketches in various artistic techniques.

Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Gulshan Gadirli, the head of the Department of Exhibitions and Exposition of the Art Gallery, Elchin Huseyn, People's Artist, Professor Arif Huseynov and the director of the Xatai Arts Center, Zahid Avazov, attended the event.

Etudes created by young artists aroused great interest among the exhibition visitors.

The certificates were awarded to the artists, participating in the project.

