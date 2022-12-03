Shusha, Veszprém cities to strengthen ties

3 December 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has received the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Yojef Torma, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva touched on the foundation's activities and upcoming projects aimed at the protection of the centuries-old Turkic culture, involving member and observer states of the organization. She expressed the foundation's readiness to cooperate with Hungary in new directions.

Tamás Yojef Torma informed the president of the foundation about plans to hold a number of mutual visits and events in order to strengthen the ties between the cities of Veszprém and Shusha, inviting the foundation to support these processes.

It should be noted that the Hungarian city of Veszprém has been chosen as one of the cultural capitals of Europe for 2023, while the city of Shusha in Azerbaijan has been announced as the Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023.

The sides also discussed the expansion of cooperation between the foundation and Hungary in the direction of promoting ancient Turkic culture and heritage, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz