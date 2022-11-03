National composer becomes Rio de Janeiro's honorary citizen [PHOTO/VIDEO]

3 November 2022 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov has become the first Azerbaijani cultural figure, who was awarded the high title of honorary citizen of Rio de Janeiro, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The national conductor was awarded for a significant contribution to cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil.

At the ceremony of presenting an honorary diploma in Baku, Brazilian Ambassador Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro-Lopes-da-Cruz stressed the importance of the event in the cultural development between the two countries.

The head of the diplomatic mission spoke about the maestro's collaboration with Orquestra Sinfanica Brasileira.

"Since 2015, Yalchin Adigozalov has regularly performed at the best venues in Rio de Janeiro, Cidade das Artes, and the legendary Theatro Municipal, promoting pieces of music of Azerbaijani composers in Brazil, and Brazilian classics in Azerbaijan. Bright pages of this cooperation are embodied in the Azerbaijani Music Festivals in Rio de -Janeiro in 2017 and 2019," said the ambassador.

He emphasized that the South American premiere of Vasif Adigozalov's piano concert, who is known as an outstanding representative of the Azerbaijani composer school, with the leading Brazilian pianist Christian Budu, as well as the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's eminent composer Fikrat Amirov, has become significant events of this year in the cultural life of Brazil.

" Yalchin Adigozalov's fans are always waiting for a new meeting with the maestro, as evidenced by the sold-out concerts. It is gratifying to note that he has become an honorary citizen of Rio de Janeiro and this is a great honor for us," the ambassador said.

The maestro expressed his deep gratitude for the honor, emphasizing the great role of the Azerbaijani embassy in Brazil in the development of intercultural projects and receiving the award.

"Now we have to try very hard for Orquestra Sinfanica Brasileira to tour our country and perform in the cities of Azerbaijan. It will be unforgettable!" he said.

The event was attended by public figures and representatives of culture and science.

