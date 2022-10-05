History Museum presents catalog of weapon collection [PHOTO]

5 October 2022 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum has presented a catalog of the exhibition "The Mystical Beauty of Weapons", Azernews reports.

At the presentation, Director-General of the National History Museum, Academician Naila Valixanli stressed that the museum regularly holds events dedicated to Azerbaijan's military history.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War increased the interest in the country's military history.

He stressed that the catalog once again showed that weaponry and the art of metalworking have always been an important area of ​​the arts and crafts of the Azerbaijani people.

The author of the catalog, head of the museum's Scientific Exposition and Holding of Exhibitions Department Ph.D. in History, associate professor Sabuhi Ahmadov provided insight into the types, purpose, and features of the XVI-XIX centuries Azerbaijani weapons.

More than 300 photographs are included in the catalog. The publication also draws attention to the decorative design of weapons.

The samples presented in the catalog and stored in the museum fund reflect the glorious military history of the Azerbaijani people, and also testify to the high development of weapon craftsmanship, representing exquisite works of art.

In the end, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition "The Mystical Beauty of Weapons" presented in the museum.

The exhibition has been on display at the National History Museum since July.

The collection includes 300 weapons, the vast majority of which have never been shown before.

The exhibits reflect not only the development of the technical equipment of the army but also demonstrate the level of development of weapons craft in Azerbaijan. It showcases samples of cold and firearms weapons.

Each sample of weapons can be called a masterpiece of craft.

The exposition shows how weapons were improved from simple to complex, which is important in terms of demonstrating the evolution of handicraft production.

