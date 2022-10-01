Gulnara Xalilova to show own fashion collection at Aspara Fashion Week

1 October 2022 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Famed fashion designer Gulnara Xalilova will present her collection at Aspara Fashion Week in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The collection Silk Heritage was implemented jointly with the Azerbaijani Kelagayi brand.

The fashion show will take place at the Shahristan Pavilion of the Kone Taraz Ethno-Cultural Complex.

Founded in 2017 by Aidarkhan Kaliev, Aspara Fashion Week 2022 will be held under the Dialogue of Cultures motto.

The fashion week will be presented within the Taraz international exhibition of artisans, scheduled for October 1-4.

The exposition will also feature colorful arakhchins (headwear), silk shawls, and dresses from Gulnara Xalilova's fashion collection Cizgi.

Speaking about Aspara Fashion Week, the fashion designer said that it creates a dialogue of culture, a comparison of national values ​​, and an understanding.

Earlier, Gulnara Xalilova's fashion collections have been successfully demonstrated at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.

---

