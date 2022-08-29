Book of flags of Nakhchivan Khanate presented in Prague [PHOTO]

29 August 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

On August 20-28, 2022, Member of the Board of Directors of the Public Organization for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and Historical Monuments GASR (Castle), First Deputy Chairman, and Member of the Board of ICOMAM (Committee of Military History, Military Museums, and Weapons Collections), Ph.D. in History Parvin Gozalov, attended the 26th General Conference of the International Council of Museums in Prague, the Czech Republic.

The International Council of Museums is made up of more than 45,000 members from 141 countries, 126 national committees, and 30 international committees.

At the meeting of the ICOMAM International Committee, where Parvin Gozalov is a member of the Board, on August 22, 2022, in Azerbaijani, Russian and English, (based on the books "Flags of Nakhchivan" by P. Gozalov - Baku 2015 and "Three flags belonging to the Nakhchivan Khanate" - Baku 2016 with additions) the book "Three flags belonging to the Nakhchivan Khanate" was presented by the author of the book Parvin Gozalov. In the book, the author presents to the attention of readers a detailed study of the three flags of the Nakhchivan Khanate, first discovered in the scientific and cultural history of Azerbaijan in 2015.

The publication provides explanatory information about the identity of the symbols, used on the state and battle flags of the Nakhchivan Khanate with the symbols used on the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In addition, research material is presented on the allied banners of the Nakhchivan and Iravan khanates, indicating their equal alliance with Fatali Khan. Also, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, the publication contains the "Map of the military operations of the South Caucasus in 1809-1817 based on the Gulistan-Bucharest peace.

" As you can see on the map, there are no Armenian state and toponyms on the map. The map was compiled in the military-historical department of the Headquarters of the Caucasus Military District."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz