DokuBaku announces international jury [VIDEO]

26 August 2022 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

DokuBaku Film Festival (IDFF) has announced the international jury for the festival's sixth edition, Azernews reports.

Around fifteen international movie experts will evaluate films in three categories: Best Feature Documentary, Best Short Documentary, and No-Main Competition.

Films in each category will be judged by an appointed panel of judges.

This year the jury includes well-known documentary filmmakers and representatives of the film and photo industry.

Among them is the winner of numerous awards, a world-famous photojournalist, the winner of numerous international awards, including the UNICEF award, the holder of the French National Order of Merit Reza Deghati as well as the winner of the EMMY award, a nominee for the award Oscar producer Kirstin Barfod.

The special guest of this year's festival is the Polish documentary director and screenwriter, the winner of many festival film awards Pawel Lozinski.

He will present his film "The Balcony", produced by his wife Agnieszka Mankiewicz.

The voting procedure will take place virtually and in person, followed by a joint discussion, during which the winners in each category will be selected. The winners will be announced during the days of the festival.

DokuBaku is the first and only independent International Documentary Film Festival in Azerbaijan.

Founded in 2017, DokuBaku showcases specially selected documentary films from all over the world in the international program as well as the local competition to support local filmmakers and non-fiction production.

The sixth edition of the film festival will take place on September 21-25.

DokuBaku invites all the filmmakers to share their ideas on the opposition to revolution and evolution for the main competition which is presented in the following categories: Best Feature Documentary Film, Best Short Documentary Film, Best Local Documentary Film, Best Documentary Film for Children (DokuKids) and Best Documentary Film of Azerbaijan.

