Soviet classic gets Hollywood remake

By Laman Ismayilova

The MGM studio has released the trailer for the American remake of Eldar Ryazanov's romantic comedy The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath, Azernews reports, citing imdb.com.

The new American adaptation is called About Fate. The cast includes Emma Roberts, Thomas Mann, Lewis Tenm, Brit Robertson, and Madeleine Patsch

The romantic comedy is a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path on a stormy New Year's Eve and comedy and chaos ensue.

About Fate is directed by the Russian filmmaker Marius Vaysberg (aka Marius Balchunas). The film is set to be released on September 9.

The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath is a 1976 Soviet romantic comedy television film directed by Eldar Ryazanov with Andrey Myagkov, Barbara Brylska, Yury Yakovlev, and Lyubov Dobrzhanskaya starring.

The screenplay was written by Emil Braginsky and Ryazanov, loosely based on the director's play Once on New Year's Eve (1971).

