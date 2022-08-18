Baku Khatai Arts Center displays artworks inspired by mother nature [PHOTO]

18 August 2022 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Each and every destination across the globe has something unique to offer. With its wonderful nature, the Land of Fire never ceases to inspire talented artists, especially young ones.

The Khatai Arts Center in Baku has showcased a series of stunning paintings by young artists, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life. All artworks were united by a common topic - a love for nature.

The project was organized with the support of the Khatai Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Khatai Executive Authorities and Khatai Youth and Sports Department and the Khatai Arts Center.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Khatai Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Vugar Rahimzada; the chief adviser of the public, political and humanitarian issues department under the Khatai Executive Authorities, Mehriban Israfilova; the director of the Khatai Arts Center, Zahid Avazov, the acting deputy head of the Khatai Youth and Sports Department Elvin Orujov and others.

In their remarks, the speakers noted that holding such expositions is of great importance in terms of educating young people about ecology and environmental protection.

The project also serves to identify and support talented creative youth.

The exhibition "Let's paint nature green" aroused great interest among viewers. At the end of the event, young artists were awarded diplomas.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz