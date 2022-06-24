Azerbaijani culture minister visits Iranian Film and Audiovisual Organization [PHOTO]

24 June 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has visited the Iranian Film and Audiovisual Organization to discuss prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

Speaking at the meeting, Anar Karimov noted that the development of the film industry in Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of the Culture Ministry's activities, and informed about the newly established Film Agency in Azerbaijan.

He stressed that Iran has extensive experience in the field of cinema, and mutual cooperation in this field would be useful.

Anar Karimov pointed out that the organization of joint film festivals and mutual film weeks will contribute to the deepening of cooperation.

The sides also touched upon the importance of mutual visits of specialists in the field of cinema and exchange of experience.

Karimov drew the attention of the Iranian side to the importance of making documentaries to convey the truth about Karabakh to the world community. At the same time, the importance of using the existing opportunities for the production of joint feature, documentary, short, and cartoon films was noted at the meeting.

In the end, Anar Karimov got acquainted with the film museum.

Anar Karimov also met with the head of the National Library and Archives of Iran, Alirza Mukhtarpur.

The sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the field of libraries and archives.

Referring to the rich archives of Iran containing manuscripts about Azerbaijan, especially the Karabakh region, the Culture Minister said that Azerbaijan is interested in mutual cooperation in this field.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of acquaintance with the documents in the Iranian archives related to the rich cultural heritage and religious monuments of the Azerbaijani people in the territory of Armenia, and joint activities to study them.

Alirza Mukhtarpur said Iran is ready to expand cooperation in the field of libraries and archives between his organization and the relevant agencies.

In this context, attention was drawn to the expediency of establishing a working group to review the documents stored in Iranian libraries and archives and to conduct joint research.

After the meeting, the Culture Minister and the head of the National Library and Archives of Iran got acquainted with the ancient manuscripts and other archival documents related to the works of Nizami Ganjavi preserved in the library.

