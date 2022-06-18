Mugham Center expands scope of cultural partnership [PHOTO]

18 June 2022 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center is making an extremely active effort for the further promotion of Azerbaijan's musical art worldwide.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Center and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For now, the International Mugham Center has built solid cooperation with Hungary, Japan, Lithuania, and many other countries.

Azernews - the nation's first English language newspaper, invites curious readers to learn more about one of the country's leading music venues.

Partnership with Hungary

For several years, the International Mugham Center has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperative work last year when International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

At the signing ceremony, the director of the Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov provided an insight into the Mugham Center's activities aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

Director of the Hungarian Cultural Heritage Pal Istvan shared his opinion on the cultural partnership between the Mugham Center and Hungarian musical ensembles in the field of promoting ethnic music.

He stressed the importance of holding joint exhibitions, research and concert programs within the framework of cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on mutual projects, including festivals in Hungary and Azerbaijan to promote the musical traditions of both countries.

A year later, the International Mugham Center signed a memorandum on cooperation with the Hungarian Embassy in Baku.

The memorandum was signed by the Mugham Center director, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, and Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Murad Huseynov recalled a memorandum of cooperation signed last year.

He emphasized that Hungarian musicians have repeatedly performed at the International Mugham Center.

The concerts of Cantores Esslesiae ensemble, project "Hungarian musical evenings (2019)" as well as performances of other Hungarian musicians and Days of Hungary were met with great interest in Baku.

The celebration of the thirty years of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian diplomatic ties is of particular importance.

Hungarian Ambassador Viktor Szederkenyi praised the memorandum, noting the importance of joint cultural projects and concerts in terms of promoting cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the mutual promotion of both cultures, as well as the wider promotion of the mugham art.

Partnership with Japan

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Center and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

At the signing ceremony, Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada touched upon the joint cultural projects and concerts in terms of popularizing the culture of the two countries.

After the signing of the memorandum, the performances of the soloists of the International Mugham Center were presented.

In 2021, the Mugham Center director and the Japanese ambassador also exchanged views on the implementation of joint cultural projects with the Japanese embassy in Baku.

People's Artist Murad Huseynov spoke about the Mugham Center's projects implemented within the international partnership.

Japanese musicians had repeatedly performed on the Mugham Center's stage.

In 2014, the music band VA-LIGA shared the stage with mugham singers. In 2018, renowned Japanese shakuhachi player Yosuke Irie gave a concert at the Mugham Center.

Partnership with Poland

In 2021, the director of the Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, and the director of the Polish Baltic Philharmonic, renowned organist Roman Perutsky discussed the prospects of cooperation between the music centers.

The sides agreed on holding joint cultural projects and concerts.

Founded in 1945 on the heels of postwar Polish independence, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic is the largest music institution in northern Poland.

The Philharmonic successfully holds symphonic concerts, recitals, and chamber music soirées performed by the most prominent Polish musicians and world-famous artists.

