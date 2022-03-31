By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha has been named the Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) member states held in Bursa, Turkey.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov represented Azerbaijan at the meeting.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkey Rashad Mammadov was among the delegation members.

A video presentation about Shusha which highlighted the city's rich culture, history, geographical location as well as reconstruction was held as well.

Bursa - Turkic World's 2002 Cultural Capital

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Culture Minister Anar Karimov attended various events held in Turkey.

The delegation attended the inauguration ceremony of the Bursa 2002 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

TURKSOY Secretary-General Dusen Kaseinov, Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er, International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President Gunay Afandiyeva, the culture ministers, the heads of diplomatic missions of TURKSOY member countries and other officials attended the event.

The artistic part of the event was held in the central square. The colorful parade was held as part of the celebration. The actors of the Azerbaijani State Song and Dance joined the parade.

The Turkish national anthem was performed at the event. The dance group of the cultural center of Bursa performed with a concert program.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the chairman of the Busra municipality Alinur Aktash stressed the importance of such events for promoting the cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples worldwide as well as further developing ties between these peoples in the fields of culture and art. Furthermore, the guests enjoyed a gala concert.

Meanwhile, the 4th World Nomad Games, the 2nd Dede Gorgud Film Festival, the 5th Ethnosport Cultural Festival, the 3rd Busra Book Fair will also be held as part of the events in Bursa.

Partnership with Yunus Emre Institute

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Karimov met Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The parties also signed a protocol among the Turkic-speaking states' culture ministries and the Yunus Emre Institute on the implementation of the "Turkish Residence Program".

The meeting continued with a discussion of a number of important issues.

The sides stressed the importance of joint cooperation in various fields of culture.

