By Laman Ismayilova

Baroque music will sound at the State Philharmonic Hall on March 7.

The gala concert will be held as part of the "Youth Support" project to mark International Women's Day.

The soloist of the concert is the laureate of international competitions Tofig Zeynalov (countertenor). The vocalist will perform accompanied by concertmaster Ilaha Ismayilova.

Tofig Zeynalov is the first owner of a rare timbre of voice - a countertenor among students of the Baku Musical Academy. He is a student of the opera singer, Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov (baritone, countertenor).

The concert will take place at the Philharmonic's Chamber and Organ Music Hall.

Recall that the "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and many others are taking part in the concerts held as part of the project.

Over the past years, the "Youth Support" project has joined many festivals and competitions such as New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.

