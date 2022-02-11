By Laman Ismayilova

A memory of eminent mugham singer, People's Artist Aghakhan Abdullayev has been honored at the International Mugham Center. The event was organized in partnership with ASAN Volunteers.

People's artists, tar musicians Vamig Mammadaliyev and Melik Mansurov, head of the Mugham Center'sproject, PhD in Philology Gulhuseyn Kazimli praised Aghakhan Abdullayev's merits in mugham art.

Possessing a strong, pleasant voice with a wide range, the mugham master worthily continued the creative traditions of his predecessors and, distinguished by his peculiar manner of performance. He made a great contribution to the treasury of the centuries-old Azerbaijani musical culture.

The compositions performed by Aghakhan Abdullayev are stored in the Golden Fund of the National Television and Radio.

Along with classical mughams, many tesnifs and folk songs in his harmonious performance have forever become among the pearls of the national musical culture.

He successfully represented the country at the republican and international music festivals.

His fruitful creative activity is a school for the formation of a new generation of young and talented performers. Students of mugham singer who had been engaged in pedagogical activity for many years, became winners of various international festivals and competitions.

His son Khoshbakht Abdullayev expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event.

The concert program included the students Aghakhan Abdullayev - soloists of the International Mugham Center Vafa Vazirova, Nisbet Sadraeva and Mammad Najafov, who performed mughams and tesnifs from the singer's repertoire.

A video was presented for the song "Ata" performed by his son Hikmat Abdullayev, dedicated to the memory of his father.

