By Laman Ismayilov

Heydar Aliyev Palace will host an exhibition timed to the National Youth Day on February 1.

Around 40 young artists will take part in the exhibition co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Palace and the State Art Gallery. The event will be held within "United by Culture" project.

Azerbaijan annually celebrates the National Youth Day on February 2.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

From that time Azerbaijan became the first country among the CIS and Eastern Europe states to solemnly celebrate this day. National Youth Day is celebrated with a series of events.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz