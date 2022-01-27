By Laman Ismayilova

Icharisheher Historical-Architectural Reserve has presented a book "Karabakh. From our historical and Cultural heritage."

The book, published in Azerbaijani and English, aims at restoration of Karabakh cultural heritage.

The new publication provides insight into Karabakh's rich history and culture, including carpet weaving art, pottery, traditional costumes, art and much more.

Extensive information is provided about the talented Karabakh musicians, artists, architects, who contributed to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

In addition, the book discusses the formation of Karabakh's prominent poets, writers and thinkers.

The new publication also highlights the chronicles of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War when Azerbaijan Armed Forces liberated Azerbaijan's territories previously occupied by Armenia for almost thirty years.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz