By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center invites art lovers to join the exhibition and sale of watercolor paintings on January 23, 2022.

The exhibition is timed to the 10th anniversary of the International Watercolor Society (IWS).

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace.

It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.

The event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the Parliament's Committee on Culture, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Arts Center's gallery.

Those wishing to take part in the exhibition can send photos of their watercolor paintings, as well as information about the artists and his/her paintings (name, size) to the following email address [email protected]

Each author can submit several watercolor paintings. Some of the best art works will be selected for the exhibition. The artists can create watercolor paintings in any topic.

The works submitted by the artists should be painted within the last three years and exhibited for the first time. IWS Azerbaijan doesn't accept copies of paintings by other artists.

The work must be done in 90 percent watercolors on paper.

Applications are accepted until December 30, 2021, while the watercolor paintings- until January 18, 2022.

The exhibition participants will be awarded with gifts and certificates. An electronic catalog of the exposition will be created as well.

