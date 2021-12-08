By Laman Ismayilova

A concert "A Night in Rio" has been held at International Mugham Center in Baku.

The evening was co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Azerbaijan with the support of the International Mugham Center.

In her speech at the event, the head of the Culture Ministry`s Arts and Intangible Cultural Heritage Department Farah Ajalova praised the rich cultures of Azerbaijan and Brazil.

The Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz expressed gratitude for the organization of the event.

Speaking about the concert, the Ambassador noted that while enjoying the performance of musicians of the two countries, the audience would one again be convinced that art unites peoples, creates a dialogue of different cultures.

Musicians from Brazil performed at the evening - saxophonist Edgar Duvivier and guitarist Dami Andres. The musical duo is produced by Claudio Franco.

Along with the main performers Edgar Duvivier and Dami Andres invited from Brazil, guest musicians Sahib Pashazade, Diana Hajiyeva, Ruslan Huseynov, Nijat Mammadov and Ali Nasib also took part in the concert with their musical programs.

The Azerbaijani and Brazil musicians mesmerized listeners with rich musical palette.

