Azerbaijan's pop-folklore ensemble "Jangi" has successfully performed at the 21st Ismailia International Folklore Festival in Egypt.

Founded in 1985, the festival is a global event that contributes to an artistic dialogue between different peoples based on the local human heritage.

This year, the festival was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan, Jordan, Congo, Palestine, Sudan, Mexico, Indonesia and Nepal, in addition to 9 local teams representing more than eight Egyptian governorates, which are Ismailia, Luxor, Sharkia, Arish, Aswan, Assiut, Sohag, Matrouh.

The opening ceremony took place at the Ismailia Open Theater. Within the framework of the festival, the theaters of different countries delighted the audience with the colorful show.

For many years, the ensemble has successfully represented Azerbaijan at prestigious music competitions and international festivals.

Over the past years, "Jangi" ensemble has toured many countries and took part in multiple cultural events.

In 2019, the ensemble fascinated the viewers at the 31 International Festival-Contest "Altın Karagoz Halk Danslari. The dance team was awarded a special diploma.

The ensemble "Jangi" also brilliantly performed at Yaylag National Festival of Nomadic Culture held in Gadabay two years ago.

