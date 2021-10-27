By Laman Ismayilova

Some of the best Tatar films have been screened in Baku as part of the Tatar Cinema Days.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov noted that the event serves as a cultural bridge between Russia and Azerbaijan.

The film director of Tatarkino Studio Milyausha Aituganova spoke about the films presented within the Tatar Cinema Days.

Next, the audience enjoyed the film "Mullah" which tells about Asfandiyar who received an unexpected offer to become a mullah in the village where he built a mosque.

The arrival of a young mullah in the village reveals a whole layer of deep-seated problems of the modern Tatar village...

A comedy "Apipa" about a female music ensemble was shown at YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

After watching the film, viewers were mesmerized by the performance of the Honored Artist of Tatarstan Alsu Abulkhanova.

The Russian Cultural and Information Center screened the film "Halima" which was especially liked by the younger generation.

The main character of the film, Halima, is considered a "black sheep" at school, she does not meet the standards of modern adolescents. Her view of the world and religion, friendship and love is too different from the views of her peers.

The film's main character faces the rejection and hostility of other children, their parents and school teachers. The envy and intolerance of society for Halima's success ultimately lead to a series of dramatic events.

Notably, the Tatar Cinema Days featured films shown at Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

The motto of the festival is "To the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue".

The festival focuses on the exchange of the workers in culture and arts between Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries.

Representatives of the Tatar community in Azerbaijan, cultural and art workers, representatives of creative organizations and youth attended the film screenings.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz