By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has presented her stunning collection "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" at the 4th Stockholm International Fashion Fair.

The fashion show that showcased brand news collections of world-famous designers from Sweden, Serbia, Tunisia, Spain, Italy, Morocco and other countries was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about her fashion collection, Gulnara Khalilova stressed that it was made in honor of Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

Each costume in the fashion collection is inspired by the Azerbaijan's liberated regions. The fashion collection left no one indifferent.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-time winner at the Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her fashion collections have been successfully presented in Turkey, Russia, China, Austria, Romania, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

She also designed costumes for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created a hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogues for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she has been teaching at Khazar University. The designer also heads the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz