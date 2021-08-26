By Laman Ismayilova

An evening of classical music has been in the Landmark Hotel. During the concert, the young pianist Laman Seyidova captivated the audience with her performance.

The concert entitled "From Switzerland to Azerbaijan with Love" was held with the support of Landmark Hotel, Eran Muduroglu, Mehpara Ismayilova as well as the founder of Varyox.az media platform Sitara Ibrahimbeyli and jazz pianist Isfar Sarabski.

Over the past years, Laman Seyidova has successly performed at international competitions in Turkey, Austria, Germany, Italy, Russia and Belgium. She has taken part in master classes by world renowned pianists. The young talent is a student of the Honored Teacher Kamilla Amirova.

Last year, Laman Seyidova entered the Geneva Conservatory, known as the oldest music education institution in Switzerland, and one of the oldest conservatories in Europe.

Her successful performance in 2018 and 2019 in Italy and Russia attracted the attention of professor Sergei Milstein, who highly appreciated her talent and invited Laman to study in Switzerland.

Before leaving Azerbajan, the young pianist decided to give a concert in Baku. The concert featured works of prominent composers.

At the concert, Laman Seyidova expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her. The audience gave her a round of applause.

Photo credits: Kamran Baghirov

---

