By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry invites national theaters to join "4.4 Short Plays Festival".

The Ministry calls theater workers to stage plays dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The festival aims at reviving the theatrical work which has stopped amid coronavirus pandemic.

"4.4 Short Plays Festival" covers not only state theaters, but also private theater groups and independent artists.

Azerbaijani citizens and persons with a permanent residence permit in the country can also take part in the competition.

There are no restrictions on the genre of performances. Alll plays should not exceed 15 minutes. The works submitted for the competition can be also presented as a film-play. Each participant can present only one play.

Those wishing to take part in the project should send a video and a an application form to the e-mail [email protected] until October 15.

The winners selected by the jury will be awarded with cash prizes.

