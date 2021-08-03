By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film "Alagoz" has won the 16th competitive selection of film projects held by the State Film Agency of Ukraine.

The project was presented by co-producer from Ukraine Olga Matat together with producer and director Maria Ibrahimova.

"Alagoz" tells the story of a Karabakh refugee who is looking for his beloved horse.

The film scriot is based on the story of Meikhosh Abdullayev, telling about a refugee from Kalbajar who is looking for his Karabakh horse, who suddenly disappeared during the evacuation.

The jury praised the choice of style for describing the main characters, the director's experience, professional staff, as well as the clarity of the project.

The pitching results were approved by the Rada of the State Cinema of Ukraine, as a result of which "Alagoz" will be officially produced by Olga Matat (Evos Film, Ukraine) Zeynep Atakan (Zeyno Film,Turkey) and Maria and Emin Ibrahimovs (Cinex Production, Azerbaijan).

This is not the first time when the project joins international competitions and platforms.

The project has already won a victory in Portugal at the FEST New Directors / New Films festival. It was presented at a pitching at the International Film Festival in Odessa, and was chosen to participate in the Berlin Film Festival in the Co-Production Market in the Talents selection.

In addition, the script of the feature film has recently won first place at the national script competition "Karabakh. Person. Victory" organized by the Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers.

Evos Film is a Kiev-based production company with more than 15 years of experience in the market film, television and advertising with the highest level of service.

Zeyno-Film was founded in 2007 and to date has produced films by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, most of which have been awarded the highest cinematic awards.

Cinex has been producing films since 2010.

---

