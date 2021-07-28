By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Sony Music has released a CD with Azerbaijani symphonic music performed by world-famous Liepaja Symphony Orchestra (LSO).

The release of CD is a significant event in the country's cultural life.

The CD features Niyazi's "Rast" and Vasif Adigozalov's "Segah" mughams, an oratorio "Karabakh shikestesi" (Karabakh Tragedy) composed by Vasif Adigozalov (1989) to the words of the poet Teymur Elchin as well as music pieces performed by "Karabakh" trio which includes soloists Mansum Ibrahimov, Elchin Hashimov and Elnur Ahmadov.

The cover of the disc displays the art work by eminent artist Togrul Narimanbayov.

The artist gained worldwide fame for his works in all genres of fine arts. His bright works created in various fields such as landscapes, portraits, monumental paintings, illustrations and theater painting are characterized by genre diversity, aesthetic perfection and a unique style.

