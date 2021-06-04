By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Culinary Museum has solemnly opened in Baku.

The opening ceremony was timed to the 30th anniversary of the National Culinary Center.

The museum's first visitors included the participants of art contest inspired by Azerbaijan's traditional cuisine, Trend Life reported.

General director of the National Culinary Center Tahir Amiraslanov informed the guests about the Center's successful activities.

Nearly 1,000 schoolchildren from 45 cities took part in the art contest. The winners presented the art works on the themes "Karabakh cuisine", "Cuisine of the Irevan Khanate", "Azerbaijan National Culinary Center" and "Azerbaijan National Culinary Association" in three age categories from 6 to 17 years old.

By the decision of the organizing committee, the first place winners included Aliya Aliyeva, Sabira Hasanli, Farah Khalafzade, Fatima Huseynli, Saida Garibova, Zahra Mammadli, Firangiz Abbasova, Ulvi Asadli, Bakhar Abubekirova, Sura Dadashzade, Lala Takhminugarov. The winners of the second and third places were awarded with diplomas.

The art contest was organized by the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center with the assistance of the Ministry of Education.

National cuisine offers a wide range of spices, meat dishes and vegetables. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany the main dish.

Dolma, bozbash, bozartma, Shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma are unique dishes of the national cuisine.

Shah Pilaf is the signature dish of the national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan attracts all those who have a sweet tooth. There are more than 30 varieties of Azerbaijani pastries that use unique ingredients such as poppy seeds, walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, ginger, and cardamom, which make the treats spicy and especially tasty.

Pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday, are among the most famous Azerbaijani sweets.

