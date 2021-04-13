By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Union of Culture and Arts are pleased to announce International Arts Olimpia-2021 Contest.

The main goals of the contest include the development of creative skills in young people, promotion of culture and art and straitening friendly ties between nations.

Arts Olimpia is being held for the seventh time. The art contest will be held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The competition is held in solo and duet nominations: music (keyboards, winds and drums), vocals, visual arts, theater and art reading, dance, design and modeling. All areas of art are represented in folk, modern and classical (academic) genres.

Speaking about the contest, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Culture and Art Aziz Azizov stressed that the contest organizers always support young people and focuses on creating necessary conditions to show their talents in various art fields.

The contest is open for young talents in the following age categories: up to 7 years old, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-15 years old, from 16 years older.

Applications are accepted until April 30. The contest participants will be evaluated by the jury members until May 10.

For more information, please contact:

+99450 250 22 93, [email protected]

