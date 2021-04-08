By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent has announced the winners of the patriotic art competition.

The Azerbaijani-Uzbek joint art contest "Azerbaijan's Karabakh through the eyes of artists" was announced in February last year.

The final night was attended by officials of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek culture ministries, the chairwoman of the Azerbaijan parliamentary culture committee, Ganira Pashayeva, officials from the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, TURKSOY representative and young artists.

Speaking about the art contest, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent, Samir Abbasov, said that the competition reflects the feelings and thoughts of the young artists about Karabakh, a cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

Abbasov spoke about the historical contribution of Shusha to the Turkic world and humanity being the capital of Azerbaijani culture.

Ganira Pashayeva shared her views about the historical friendship between the two countries, praised the support provided by Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, the solidarity expressed by the Uzbek public and art figures to Azerbaijan.

She stressed that Armenia retained Azerbaijani territories under its occupation for about 30 years, completely destroying cities and villages and national cultural heritage. The MP hailed the project carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Tashkent, adding that the exhibition is not just a drawing competition, but also creates strong friendships and bridges between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Galib Gasimov, who represented the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and leads the State Art Gallery, stressed the importance of the competition, which brought together young artists from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Gasimov also provided insight into Armenia's aggression against the historical and religious monuments of the Azerbaijani people and the ongoing restoration works.

The representative of Uzbekistan's Culture Ministry, Marufjon Yuldashev, noted the successful development of the centuries-old Azerbaijani-Uzbek friendship, adding that the two nations share the same ancestry, culture and traditions. He stressed that Karabakh is reflected in the paintings as an invaluable sacred place for the Turkic world.

Azerbaijan's representative in TURKSOY Elchin Gafarli, Culture and Press Counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Uzbekistan Alparslan Akinci, poet-publicist Akbar Goshali, the Khatai Art Centre's director, Zahid Avazov applauded the project, which serves the unity among the Turkic world.

The event was followed by the awarding ceremony for the winners of the art contest.

Young artist Farah Babayeva's graphic work "Karabakh Musicians' Assembly" won first place, Lala Huseynova's oil painting "Return to Karabakh" took second place, while Gulshan Bakhshaliyeva's "Panorama of Shusha" won third place.

Young artists Ayten Mammadova, Sara Gadimova, Arzu Abdulazizova, and Turkan Babayeva were awarded special prizes.

From the Uzbek side, young artist Gulnoz Jalolova's "Karabakh Village" won first place, Husniya Azadova's "Karabakh Woman" took second place, while Abrorjan Izzatullayev's "Karabakh Nature: Rising Mountain River" ranked third.

Khudayar Atamuradova, Iroda Khudayberganova, Mirjalol Kholikova, Farangiz Komiljonova, Ilgiz Hakimov were awarded as well.

Furthermore, the attendees watched a video presentation of the works submitted to the contest. The video featured Azerbaijani mugham "Karabakh Shikestesi".

