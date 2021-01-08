By Laman Ismayilova

A short film "Beyond the Wall" has been named best at Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela. The short film won Best Independent Short Film Award.

"Beyond the Wall" tells about the artist's spiritual journey through loneliness and musical-poetic hypostasis of love. The film is based on a script written by Azer Aghalarov and poetess Leyla Begim-Jafarova. Memories of the main character are reflected in symbolism of poetry and surrealism of art.

The shootings took place over three days. The film was edited by Firdovsi Nabiyev.

The short film has previously been named best at Monkey Bread Tree Film Awards in London.

The festival's main competition is divided into budget groupings split across various media forms: short films, feature films, web-series and scriptwriting competition.

Directed by Azer Aghalarov, the film won the prize in "Best Editing" category.

The film "Beyond the wall" has been also awarded at the 2020 Bridge Fest International Film Festival (Best Documentary), Istanbul Film Festival (Best Short Film) and the Oniros Fílm Awards (Best Musical Film).

Notably, Five Continents International Film Festival is an online festival, with live screening of the winning films. It is a monthly festival of world cinematography, where feature films, short films, videoclips, webseries and video arts from all over the world come together to compete for the various prizes.

