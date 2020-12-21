By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Narmin Kerimbekova has won first place at Voice of Turan music contest.

Representatives of 15 countries took part in the virtual music contest held in Kazakhstan, Trend Life reported.

The jury of the competition included well-known figures of culture and art of Kazakhstan - performers, composers, poets, producers, etc.

Narmin Kerimbekova presented Azerbaijan with the love song "Sevə-sevə", composed by Erbolat Dosbolatuli.

The author of the lyrics is Ilkin Huseynov and Narmin Kerimbekova. One of the conditions of the competition was the performance of songs composed by the authors from Kazakhstan. The author of the original text of Kerimbekova's song is Rinat Zaitov.

Narmin Kerimbekova became known to the wide audience during her participation in the "Voice Azerbaijan-2015" TV singing contest.

The young performer reached the semifinals as part of the team of the project's mentor, People's artist Tunzala Aghayeva. Her performances were remembered by the audience for a long time.

