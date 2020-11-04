By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum's Archaeological Fund has displayed silver coins found in 1958 in Ibrahimhajili village of Tovuz region.

The find was handed over to the museum thanks to numismatist Ali Rajabli. The silver coins were minted in Derbent, Barda, Baku, Nakhchivan and other cities during the reign of the Sassanid kings - Gubad I, Khosrov I, Hormuz IV and Khosrow II.

One of the coins was minted to honor the 14th year of the second reign of Gubad I (531), while another one was dedicated to the 27th year of the reign of Khosrow II (617).

The coins depict the emperor wearing a crown, surrounded by religious expressions in the Pahlavi language, his name with the title of the ruler. There are also moon, stars and other symbols on the coin.

On the reverse side, there is an altar and two guards. Monograms are engraved on the right side of the coin.

Previosly, the museum presented a clay pot dating back to the 12th-9th centuries BC. The exhibit was found in 1927 in Azerbaijan's Agdam region.

The jar was probably made of dark gray. Some parts of the jar were made of black clay.

There is an arched handle between the neck and other parts of the jar. Although part of the jar neck is broken, it is partially complete due to the storage condition.

Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz