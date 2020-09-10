By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum continues to conduct lectures by renowned art experts.

The museum invites you to join a lecture on Seljuk Ceramics​ led by Dr. Tarih Dostiyev on September 11.

Dostiyev will narrate the general features of artistic ceramics, which played an important role in the development of Muslim culture in the 11th-12th centuries during the reign of the Seljuk Turks.​ He will also enlighten participants on the Seljuk ceramics from the museum collection.

The number of lecture participants will not exceed 10 people amid quarantine rules. The lecture will be held in Azerbaijani.​

Register for the lecture by clicking on the following link.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz