By Laman Ismayilova

Students of Nizami Children's Music School have achieved high results by at Tessa Music Contest held virtually in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The music contest brought together talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan. The main goals of the project is to discover young talents and unleash their creative capabilities.

The performance of national pianists Sevil Kangarli and Zahra Aslanli, students of music teacher Gulnar Mirzoyeva, was highly appreciated by the jury. The musicians took the first place in the contest.

Sevil Kangarli also qualified for the Grand Prix, which will be held this December.

