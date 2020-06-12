By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum invites you to take a virtual journey through fairy tales.

The fairy tales reflect the heroic past of the Azerbaijani people, their struggle against local and foreign exploiters, their moral and socio-philosophical views. They also brilliantly reflect the country's most beautiful parts: beautiful landscapes, green meadows, pastures, majestic mountains and much more.

Therefore, it is very important to preserve and spread this rich heritage that brings us back to our roots.

Thanks to the great talent of national artists, art lovers of all ages can imagine what the heroes of fairy tales look like.

The illustrations of such artists as Rasim Babayev, Elchin Aslanov, Altay Hajiyev, Kazim Kazimzade and others won't leave anyone indifferent.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Art works of Italian, French, German and Polish painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, is represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists such as Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbeyov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbeyov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz