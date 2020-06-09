By Laman Ismayilova

A short animation film "Stay Home, Tomato!" continues its global success. The animation has been accepted to Quarantine Film Challenge.

Shot by Rashid Aghamaliyev and Nazrin Aghamaliyeva, the animation is about naughty Tomato, which didn’t want to stay in the refrigerator.

Earlier this year, "Stay Home, Tomato!" was screened at the 4th Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival (Azerbaijan). The film is produced by ANIMAFILM – an affiliated studio of Animafilm Festival.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we all live, but it hasn't slowed down creativity. The Quarantine Film Challenge was created to give filmmakers worldwide an opportunity to tell stories about or inspired by their experience during the pandemic.

Watch and vote on your favorite films produced by filmmakers around the world for the Quarantine Film Challenge every week! These films will make you laugh, cry and feel what it’s like to be in someone else’s house, mind, or creative imagination during this worldwide crisis.

For voting, please visit the following link:

Quarantine Film Challenge Audience Choice Awards Voting

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz