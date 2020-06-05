By Laman Ismayilova

Cannes Critics’ Week has unveiled the list of feature and shorts selected for its special 2020 Semaine de la Critique label.

The list includes the film "Towards Evening" directed by Azerbaijani filmmaker Teymur Hajiyev, the Ministry of Culture reported.

The film tells about a couple for whom physical proximity doesn’t mean spiritual closeness at all. They make their way to a family event outside the city; a disagreement over a mundane issue forces them to stop, yielding an unexpected yet predictable discovery.

The film was shot by FIL PRODUCTION and Mandarin Agency with the support of Azerbaijan Public Television (İTV).

Film director, scriptwriter, producer is Teymur Hajiyev, producer - Kamran Aydinov, cameraman - Evgeny Rodin, music - Polad Bulbuloghlu, sound director-Teymur Karimov, designer - Ragima Hajiyeva.

The cast includes Leyla Madatkhanova, Teymur Hajiyev, Gultakin Aghayeva, Ogtay Mirzoyev.

Founded in 1962, Cannes Critics’ Week is the oldest parallel non-competitive section of the Cannes Film Festival. It showcases first and second feature films by directors from all over the world.

Bernardo Bertolucci, Leos Carax, Wong Kar-wai, Jacques Audiard, Arnaud Desplechin, Gaspar Noé, and others all started out at Critics’ Week.

The International Critics’ Week presents a very selective programming of only seven feature films and seven short films in Cannes so that the films can get a greater visibility.

