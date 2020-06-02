By Laman Ismayilova

Azermarka LLC has issued a series of post stamps timed to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani actress Leyla Badirbeyli.

The stamp, designed by the main artist of "Azermarka" Vugar Ayyubov depicts a graphic portrait of the actress. The vertical arrangement of stamps on a sheet of 16 (4x4) stamps resembles a film tape.

Stamps were printed by the Bobruisk United Printing House in Belarus with a circulation of 300,000 copies. At the same time, about 200 envelopes under the name "First Day" have been designed as well.

Leyla Badirbeyli left a bright mark on the history of Azerbaijani art. For many years, she has served as a source of inspiration for young artists. Her internal spirit made her an outstanding actress and dancer.

When she was a child, she often visited an all-girls club with her mother, where she discovered her dancing and artistic skills.

Her passion for art strived future actress to continue dancing lessons even when she went to school. However, in 1936 dancing turned from hobby to livelihood when Leyla was offered a spot in the Song and Dance Ensemble named after Muslim Magomayev, successfully touring throughout the Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, Leyla recognized in herself an actor talent and became an actress of the Azerbaijan Drama Theater.

A timeless duet between Rashid Behbudov and the beautiful Leyla Bedirbeyli championed the film "Arshin Mal Alan" to audiences in almost 50 countries! The film, created in a time of war, delighted the entire post soviet area.

Bedirbeyli’s art coincided with the "golden age" of Azerbaijani theater in the 1940s to 70s, when the nation’s greatest artists of several generations met on the stage at the same time.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz