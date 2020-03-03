By Laman Ismayilova

Colorful paintings by famous artist Rami Meir are on display at Italy's Florence Art Deposit Gallery.

The exhibition features art works "Queen of Sheba" from the series "African Beauty" and "Caucasian Beauties" from the famous series "Mountain Jews".

For Rami Meir, women are an ultimate God's creation. The artist is very pleased to share his attitude to female characters through art.

The painting "Caucasian Beauties" reveals the history of the peoples living in Azerbaijan and presents it to the European public. Rami Meir portrayed two women dressed in stunning traditional dresses embroidered with jewelry.

"This is the wealth of traditions of our peoples, which I absorbed in Baku. And I consider myself, first of all, a Caucasian," he said.

For his painting "Caucasian Beauties", Rami Meir looked for historical documents and pre-revolutionary postcards to know more about traditional dresses of the peoples living in the Caucasus.

Working as a documentary filmmaker, the artist wrote about forty paintings that reflect the traditions, nature, cities and cultures of peoples.

The exhibition "Woman's Character" will be open until March 21.

Rami Meir is an Israeli artist who was born in Azerbaijan. He is also a poet, singer, author of song lyrics, idioms and parables. Nowadays he lives and works in Moscow.

Meir is the chairman of Russia's Mountain Jewish Union of Artists. Lots of his paintings are in private hands in Russia, the United States and Israel.

Rami Meir creates paintings in various art styles from realism to impressionism. The plots of some of his pictures are realistic, but set out by means of profound characters and symbols. That is the language Rami Meir uses to share with audience his great life experience.

