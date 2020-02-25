By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is pleased to announce a new educational program for its little guests.

Young art lovers (10-18 years) are invited to take part in theoretical and practical lessons on the history of Azerbaijan's traditional costumes every Saturday from March to June.

At the end of the 3-month training program, the museum will host a fashion show by young designers.​ All participants who successfully complete the educational program will receive certificates.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

The main purpose of the museum is to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are Azerbaijan’s national heritage.

In 2004, the law on the Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan Carpet was enacted with the museum’s participation. The law aims to implement the registration of Azerbaijani carpets, protect and support their development, and coordinate scientific and methodical training.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is not only an exhibition ground, but also a forum for scientific debates.

In 2018, two major international events took place here. One of them was the conference "Decorative Art and Interior" of two international committees of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Another is the 3rd International Symposium of Common Languages of Turkic World. The program of the three-day symposium included a conference, thematic exhibitions, master classes, fashion shows and fairs. The event gathered more than 80 participants from 22 countries.

Last year, the exhibition titled "Azerbaijan Heritage in Louvre Museum"​ opened its doors at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

For the first time in the country's cultural history, three rare exhibits from the world-known Louvre Museum’s permanent exhibition were presented in Baku.

The project contributed to the State Program for the Preservation and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan for 2018–2022.

The Museum continues to actively cooperate with foreign experts in various fields.

